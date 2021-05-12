New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi is left with 4,35,070 COVID vaccine doses in its balance stock out of which 16,900 doses are of Covaxin and 4,18,170 of Covishield reserved for the age group 18-44 years, informed the Delhi government.

As for the COVID vaccine supply reserved for people above 45 years of age, frontline workers and healthcare workers alike, a total of 3,19,520 doses including 1,58,850 Covaxin doses and 1,60,670 Covishield doses are left in stock.

According to Delhi's COVID vaccination bulletin, the COVID vaccine stock will last for another four days for Covaxin and three for Covishield from vaccines reserved for 45 and above, while nine days for Covishield, zero for Covaxin for people between 18-44 years.

Delhi has received a total of 43,20,490 COVID vaccines for people aged 45 years and above while 8,17,690 were received for people between the age 18-44 years, it said.

On May 11, 54,761 doses were administered to people in the age group 18-44 years. The total number of vaccines given to this age group is 4,20,023.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the national capital stands at 41,64,612, from which 32,12,034 people took their first jab while 9,52,578 have taken their second.

For healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 45 years of age, Delhi has 470 centres at 374 locations with a total capacity to administer 58,000 vaccines per day.

Meanwhile, for people between 18-44 years, the Delhi government has set up 354 centres at 101 locations with the capacity to vaccinate 53,100 people in a single day.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has 83,809 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)