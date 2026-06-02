India News | Delhi: LG Approves Nomination of Satish Upadhyay as DJB Vice-Chairman, Members Appointed

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu has approved the nomination of Satish Upadhyay as Vice-Chairman and Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, MLAs and Rajesh Kumar Goel from Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), as Members of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The LG has approved the proposal to this effect submitted by the Urban Development Department, GNCTD, as per Section 3(2)(i), 3(2)(iii) and 3(2)(xiii) of the Delhi Water Board Act, 1998. While Section 3(2)(i) provides for a Vice-Chairman to be nominated by the Speaker from amongst the MLAs, Section 3(2)(iii) provides for the nomination of 02 members of the Legislative Assembly. Section 3(2)(xiii) provides for one representative of DCB to be nominated as a Member of the DJB.

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These nominations have been made for a period of 2 years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective office. The post of Vice-Chairman and Members had been lying vacant after the constitution of the current Delhi Legislative Assembly in February, 2025.

Earlier in the day, in a significant administrative step aimed at strengthening the protection of the Capital's green ecosystem, Lieutenant Governor Sandhu approved the reconstitution and notification of the Delhi Ridge Management Board (DRMB).

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As per the release, the decision has been taken in pursuance of the Supreme Court's judgment in the matter of TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs Union of India and under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The move aims to overhaul ridge governance through a coordinated, multi-agency statutory framework focused on ecological balance, climate resilience, and protection of Delhi's ridge ecosystem.

The Ridge in Delhi is owned by the Delhi Development Authority, while the Environment and Forest Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is responsible for its maintenance. Enforcement responsibilities rest with multiple agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Revenue Department, and Delhi Police. (ANI)

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