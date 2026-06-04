India News | Delhi LG Chairs MCD Review Meeting, Seeks Strict Action Plan Against Illegal Constructions

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi LG, Sardar TS Sandhu, on Thursday, chaired a high-level review meeting of the MCD to discuss a comprehensive action plan for stronger urban governance, improved civic infrastructure, and enhanced structural safety across the capital.

The LG emphasised executing a comprehensive action plan to target, halt, and dismantle unauthorised constructions. The LG asked for a regulatory framework that ensures strict enforcement of building bylaws, penalizing illegal constructions/expansions, and fixes absolute institutional accountability across all municipal zones, to be presented to his Secretariat at the earliest.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-626 Lottery Result of June 4, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The LG called for strict enforcement of building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions and directed the MCD to implement a time-bound strategy to tackle unauthorised constructions decisively.

He also reviewed key civic priorities, including desilting of stormwater drains ahead of the monsoon, road and pavement repairs for dust mitigation, and intensified garbage clearance to strengthen sanitation standards.

Also Read | 'Dawood Took 3 Hits on Me': Lalit Modi Reveals Why He Walked Away From Cricket (Watch Video).

Plans were made to curb and Regulate Unauthorized Construction. The MCD will initiate a high-intensity, time-bound strategy mandating the complete detection and sealing or demolition of all ongoing and existing unauthorised constructions within a strict timeframe.

The MCD will also come up with a stringent action plan to identify, process, and curb illegal residential and commercial vertical expansions that violate approved building blueprints or standard safety codes.

Local engineers, technical staff, and municipal oversight officers will be directly held accountable for any undetected illegal modifications or ongoing unauthorised construction within their respective jurisdictions.

During the meeting, other issues were also discussed, including Desilting and Monsoon Preparedness, sanitation and waste management, dust mitigation, and Public Safety.

In view of the forthcoming rainy season, the municipal body presented its comprehensive Monsoon Action Plan, specifically prioritising the desilting and maintenance of stormwater drains ahead of the monsoon to prevent local silt accumulation and terminal waterlogging.

A status update on intensified garbage clearance and legacy waste remediation across the capital's landfill sites was also presented in the meeting.

The status of focused dust mitigation measures was reviewed to curb ambient air pollution, complemented by road and pavement repairs. The LG directed that all road repairs and coverage of pavements should be completed before the monsoon sets in, and its impact in terms of ambient dust should be visible during the period from November onwards, when the city is prone to increased levels of air pollution. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)