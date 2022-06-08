New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issues of water-logging and flooding that causes inconvenience to people.

This meeting was held for more than an hour that included interaction between the LG, CM, Deputy CM and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. NDMC Chairman, MCD Special Officer, PWD Pr. Secretary, DJB CEO and officials from Environment and Forest Department were also present at this meeting.

After reviewing a presentation with regards to the efforts and status of de-silting of drains, laying of alternate pipelines to transport water logged at chronic sites, and deployment of pumps and vans, the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister asked officials to put in place comprehensive long term measures to deal with the problems of overflowing and water logging rather than dealing with the issue in a 'Crisis Management Mode' as has been happening till now.

The Lt. Governor directed officials to simultaneously start the exercise of creating sink holes of 6-8 inches diameter, lined with perforated pipes and covered suitably at the sites prone to water logging along roads and along drains and DJB sewer lines prone to flooding, so that water could be instantly absorbed and used for recharge of groundwater below such locations. The Chief Minister seconded the idea and directed officials to comply with it.

While the Lt. Governor stressed upon proactive preparedness on part of the authorities after putting all systems in place and deploying Quick Response Teams (QRT) equipped with all instruments that should be seen to be working on the ground, the Chief Minister underlined the importance of enhancing and improving upon the work being done by various agencies in the capital.

It was also decided that the waste is taken out of the drains after de-silting be lifted immediately and transported to designated sites rather than leaving them on the edge of the drains from where they again went into the drain making the whole exercise fruitless. The LG asked for this removal to be photographed, and transportation to be videographed and updated on the websites of the concerned agencies.

As far as the long term plan of action is concerned the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister agreed upon a comprehensive study of the city's drains, gradient and catchment areas so that excess water could be transported to natural/artificial pits, depressions and low lands in the City with the purpose of long term storage.

The LG and CM directed officials to explore the possibility and come up with a time-bound plan for laying alternate pipelines for stormwater drainage. The Drainage Master Plan that had been pending for years together was instructed to be expeditiously finalized with the help of experts and domain-specific agencies.

The Lt. Governor reiterated that the aim should be to ensure the least inconvenience to people if not zero, and all departments/agencies involved should be seen doing so with seamless coordination and cooperation.

In this meeting, LG and the CM conveyed it in no uncertain terms that they did not differ on anything aimed at the well-being of the people of Delhi and that the departments should work in sync and in total coordination and let the people know that their government is working for them. We all have to work together for the city they emphasized. (ANI)

