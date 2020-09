New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and wished him good health and a long life.

Baijal tweeted in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. I pray to the Almighty for good health, and a long and dynamic life for you."

"@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life," Kejriwal tweeted.

