India News | Delhi LG Directs Chief Secretary to Ensure All Hospitals Display Availability of Beds at Entry Point

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed Chief Secretary, Delhi government to ensure all hospitals, clinics, nursing homes display availability of beds on LED boards outside their establishments, at the entry point.

The availability of beds, both COVID and non-COVID, and the charges for the same, including those for rooms or beds and details of the contact person for admission, should also be out on display, added Baijal.

Earlier yesterday, Baijal had said that he was forced to strike down the order of the Arvind Kejriwal government, reserving hospitals in the national capital for city residents, as it violated the constitutional right to equality and right to life, which includes right to health.

Speaking to ANI, Baijal said, "The order violated constitutional right to equality and right to life which includes right to health. Earlier also, a similar order of Delhi government was struck down by the High Court on the ground that no citizen of India can be discriminated on the grounds of the residence."

The reversal of the AAP government circular reserving COVID-19 hospitals for Delhi residents has become a flashpoint between the LG and Delhi government.

However, the LG emphasised that during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was necessary that all government agencies work together. (ANI)

