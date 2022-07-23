New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday went on an unscheduled inspection visit at the Ghazipur landfill site. The LG walked up to the peaks against the slippery slopes of the garbage mound to take stock of the work in progress, an official statement said.

Earlier this year, on May 29, the LG visited the mountain of garbage and resolved to get rid of them within 18 months.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association Scam: Srinagar Court Summons Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in JKCA Money Laundering Case.

He had instructed the MCD to begin and expedite work for disposing of the Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF), Construction & Demolition (C&D), and Inert Waste immediately.

The LG inspected the working of 10 new trommel machines which had been brought in after replacing the outdated machines at the site after his visit in May. These machines are processing 10,000 metric tons of garbage every day.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: College Dropout Indulges in Sex Crime, Arrested for Morphing Photos, Recording Nude Videos of Girls and Blackmailing Them.

Saxena expressed satisfaction with the work underway at all the three landfill sites, wherein 4.3 lakh metric tons of garbage had been removed during the month of June and the target for July had been set at 3.6 lakh metric tons due to the rain.

Reiterating his commitment to the deadline of 18 months, Saxena expressed hope that all three mountains of garbage at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa, and Okhla will be eradicated in the next 16 months. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)