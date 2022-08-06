New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and city police chief Sanjay Arora on Saturday visited the integrated felicitation booth, pink booth and Yuva Centre in the south district of the national capital, an official statement said.

Saxena and Arora visited the integrated felicitation booth at INA Market and appreciated the initiative.

These booths have been created across Delhi to bring the police personnel closer to the public and to ensure their presence in the area round the clock, it said.

Each booth has an e-FIR kiosk, where people on their own can file their e-first information reports (e-FIRs), and generate reports regarding loss of property and missing persons. They can also get a receipt of tenant or servant verification form, it stated.

"These police booths will be helpful mostly to women, senior citizens and others who visit these busy areas. The booths will also boost the visibility of the field police force as they have been installed in high footfall areas and may require immediate police assistance," the statement said.

The women staff posted at this booth will cater to the genuine grievances of women and girls and take immediate legal action on their complaints, the statement said.

"The purpose of these booths is also to sensitize the women about the trends of crime and obtain their feedback. This will also encourage young women and girls to report cases of violence against them," it said.

Later, Saxena and Arora went to Yuva Training Centre at the Greater Kailash police station. The centre has been established to provide a comprehensive training programme whereby youth from vulnerable groups are imparted training in the hospitality and retail sectors, the statement added.

