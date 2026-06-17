India News | Delhi LG Reviews Implementation of POCSO Act Across National Capital in Meeting

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu on Tuesday reviewed the implementation status of the POCSO Act across the capital, along with the Commissioner of Police, Secretary (WCD), and Director (Education).

As per the official release, taking a serious view of child/student safety, the LG directed a comprehensive audit of schools across Delhi to systematically assess their adherence to the provisions and guidelines of the POCSO Act.

Also Read | Jaipur Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Firecracker Blast Accused Held, Metro Phase-2 Approved & IPO Launch.

The Education Department has also been instructed to enforce strict compliance and initiate firm action against institutions found lacking in the implementation of these critical measures. Furthermore, he directed that a detailed report must be provided on the exact actions that have been taken, or are planned to be taken, against the defaulters.

To institutionalise safety at the ground level, the LG directed that every school must have a mandatory dedicated Child Protection Committee that should meet regularly to monitor the environment.

Also Read | Chennai Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Metrowater Promise, Power Boost & NIA Verdict.

He further instructed the authorities to observe July as the Child Protection month and carry out a dedicated, city-wide one-month Child Protection campaign- to provide widespread awareness and mandatory training to all stakeholders. He also directed that a comprehensive report of the campaign's execution and outcomes be submitted to him.

The LG expressed the hope that the soon-to-be-operationalised All Women Police Stations, catering exclusively to complaints and crime against women & children, will help in the stronger implementation of the POCSO Act on the ground.

Further directing the law enforcement agencies, the LG instructed the Delhi Police to ensure robust and visible deployment around school premises and prominent student hubs. He stressed that police presence must be intensified, particularly during school dispersal hours, to proactively deter any untoward incidents and strengthen public confidence.

Emphasising a strict zero-tolerance approach towards eve-teasing, harassment, and molestation of women and children, the LG categorically stated that women's safety is non-negotiable.

Reaffirming that the safety, dignity, and well-being of every student cannot be compromised at any level, he stated that the administration remains firmly committed to building a secure, fearless, and protective environment for every child in Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)