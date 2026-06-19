India News | Delhi LG Reviews Implementation of Reservation Benefits for Ex-Agniveers in Govt Jobs

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that a detailed review was conducted on the implementation of reservation benefits for ex-Agniveers across various departments and agencies in the national capital, including 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group 'C' posts.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Delhi LG stated that a meeting was held with the Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, and other senior officials to deliberate on the implementation framework of the initiative, which is being undertaken in line with the broader vision of the Government of India.

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"Reviewed the strategy for extending reservation benefits to Ex-Agniveers across various Government departments and agencies in Delhi during a meeting with the Chief Secretary, @CPDelhi, and other senior officials. This important initiative is being implemented in accordance with the guiding vision of Government of India," Sandhu wrote.

Highlighting the objective behind the move, he said the administration aims to utilise the discipline, skills, and training of Agniveers by integrating them into civic and security-related roles.

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"To effectively harness the discipline, skills, and training of these young men and women, directed the implementation of a 20% reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group 'C' posts, including Police Constables, Firemen, Jail Warders, Forest Guards, and Wildlife Guards, was directed," he added.

He further noted that departments have been empowered to utilise the specialised capabilities of these recruits as per operational requirements, "Departments have further been empowered to deploy and utilise the specialized capabilities of these recruits in line with their operational requirements."

He also said a deadline of June 30 has been set for all concerned departments to complete necessary procedural work and amendments to recruitment rules.

"To ensure equal opportunity and recognize their service to the nation, recruitment under this provision will be open to all eligible Ex-Agniveers. A deadline of 30th June has been set for all concerned departments to complete the necessary processes and amendments to recruitment rules," he added.

"By seamlessly integrating these dedicated and highly trained individuals into our civic framework, we will strengthen institutional resilience, enhance public service delivery, and advance our collective vision of a progressive and secure #ViksitDilli," the LG stated. (ANI)

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