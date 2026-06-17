India News | Delhi LG Reviews Women Safety Measures in DTC Buses, Directs Strict Security Overhaul

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu on Monday reviewed the progress of measures aimed at enhancing the safety of women commuters in DTC buses, following directions issued in a meeting held on June 3, with senior officials, including the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Secretary (Transport), the officials said.

LG Sandhu was informed that the preliminary exercise of identifying vulnerable routes with high female ridership had been undertaken by the DTC, and the Delhi Police had been requested to deploy women police personnel on the Ladies Special Buses plying on these routes, especially during morning and evening hours.

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The Commissioner of Police informed the LG Sandhu that, while Delhi Police will provide the necessary female workforce, women Home Guard Marshals could additionally be deployed to assist the police personnel.

Taking a highly serious view of women's security, the LG issued strict directions to the authorities, categorically stating that the safety of women should not be compromised at any cost. He emphasised that building a secure environment requires a zero-tolerance approach and immediate, highly visible operational interventions on the ground.

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To ensure robust on-board security and prevent unruly elements from boarding buses meant for ladies or indulging in harassment of women, while they board or de-board buses, these women police personnel will play an important role.

According to officials, these buses, initially to run on already identified routes that involve, mostly, travel to and from far-flung areas of Outer Delhi, will be operated entirely by women staff, as per directions issued by the LG Sandhu.

In a major technological upgrade aimed at eliminating response delays, a key decision was taken to directly integrate the Panic Button alerts installed in buses with the 112 PCR emergency response system of the Delhi Police.

This instantaneous linkage will enable seamless coordination between the transit network and law enforcement, ensuring a faster, more effective, and foolproof emergency response mechanism for women passengers in distress.

In addition to the above, the CP informed LG that, as per his directions, the plan to open only women police stations catering exclusively to complaints and crime related to women & children was all set to be rolled out, and the first such Police Station was ready to be operationalised soon. (ANI)

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