New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena and Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav launched a plantation drive for restoration of the Yamuna floodplains on the 11-km stretch between Bela Farms and Garhi Mandu in Northeast Delhi on the International Day of Forests on Tuesday, an official statement said.

According to the statement, a triple-grid plant cover consisting of riverine grasses in the first layer, immediately on the banks of the river, a second layer of bamboo trees, and the third layer of flowering trees will be developed on the barren and depleted eastern bank of the Yamuna, which had turned into a dump yard of waste.

Also Read | Maharashtra Loses Textile Commissionerate, Opposition Slams Shift of Office From Mumbai to Delhi.

About 10,000 children from schools, colleges and universities and residents participated in the drive. Saxena and the Union environment minister, along with children, planted 5,000 saplings.

"More than 4 lakh saplings of riverine grasses including Kaas, Moonj and Vertiver, 70,000 bamboo saplings and 13,500 saplings of flowering plants including Gulmohar, Takoma, Amaltas, Dhak and Semal will adorn this stretch of the Yamuna bank, in the process helping restore the floodplains and rejuvenate the Yamuna through a sustainable and aesthetically appealing natural eco system," the statement said.

Also Read | Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in Kerala Live News Updates: Ramzan Chand Unlikely To Be Sighted Today, Says Hilal Committee Chief.

Addressing the people, LG Saxena said all departments and civic agencies of Delhi are working as a team to clean the Yamuna, which had turned into a polluted drain due to neglect and isolated efforts by agencies during the last 30 years.

He said all efforts towards rejuvenation of the river are getting active support of people and children of Delhi.

"This massive and a first-of-its-kind restoration and rejuvenation of the 11-km stretch of Yamuna floodplains undertaken today will not only rehabilitate the degraded soil and recharge the groundwater but also significantly improve the aesthetics of the area while maintaining the ecological character of the Yamuna floodplains," he said.

Cleaning of the banks and floodplains was undertaken following the inspection of the LG on March 11.

The statement said a sapling of 13,371 flowering and ornamental trees will be planted as part of the restoration and rejuvenation drive and it will help in increasing the green cover and enhancing the aesthetics of the floodplains.

Similarly, three species of bamboo – Bambusa Nutans, Bambus Tulda and Dendrocalamus are also being planted on this stretch.

"The rejuvenation of the floodplains is being done through the universal principles of ecological restoration by restoring the natural depressions, creating the catchment zones, reviving the floodplain forests and grasslands and creating favourable habitats especially for water and terrestrial birds.

"Cleaning, restoration and maintenance of the two main water bodies will also be done by DDA on the banks, with the aim of ultimately inter connecting all the water bodies at different locations through a channel. This inter connectivity will ensure uniform water levels in all the water bodies," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)