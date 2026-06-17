India News | Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu to Lead 12th International Yoga Day Events at Baansera, 18 Sports Complexes

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will organise large-scale celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21, across 29 locations in the National Capital, promoting fitness and holistic well-being, the release stated.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, will lead the Yoga programme at Baansera, where he will be joined by DDA Vice Chairman N Saravana Kumar, senior officials, and a large number of Yoga enthusiasts.

Also Read | Women's Reservation, Delimitation Bills in Monsoon Session 2026? Here's What Kiren Rijiju Said.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", underscores the vital role of Yoga in enhancing physical, mental and emotional well-being across all age groups and in fostering healthy and active ageing.

DDA will organise Yoga sessions in various sports facilities, namely Yamuna Sports Complex, Yamuna Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Siri Fort Sports Complex, Saket Sports Complex, Netaji Sports Complex (Jasola), Vasant Kunj Sports Complex, Hari Nagar Sports Complex, Paschim Vihar Sports Complex, Dwarka Sports Complex (Sector-11), Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex (Ashok Vihar), Rohini Sports Complex, Rashtriya Swabhiman Khel Parisar (Pitampura), Poorv Delhi Khel Parisar (Dilshad Garden), Chilla Sports Complex, Squash & Badminton Stadium (Siri Fort), Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex, Dwarka Sports Complex (Sector-17), Roshanara Club and Bhalswa Golf Course.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led by Metal and PSU Bank Stocks.

The release stated that the programmes will comprise Yoga asanas, pranayama, breathing exercises, meditation and wellness activities under the guidance of trained instructors.

DDA will facilitate large-scale public participation in the observance, reinforcing the message of healthy living, physical fitness and holistic well-being.

The programmes will comprise Yoga asanas, pranayama, breathing exercises, meditation and wellness activities under the able guidance of trained Yoga instructors deputed by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. Thousands of people from all walks of life, including students, sports enthusiasts and members of local communities, are expected to participate in large numbers.With 18 sports complexes, 4 mini sports complexes, 3 golf courses and over 730 parks across Delhi, DDA continues to provide extensive infrastructure for fitness, recreation and wellness. Through these assets, DDA is creating diverse opportunities for residents and visitors to embrace the Fit India vision and lead healthier lifestyles.

The observance of the International Day of Yoga at venues across the city, including Baansera, further reflects DDA's commitment to building a fitter, greener and healthier Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)