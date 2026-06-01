India News | Delhi LG to Inaugurate New OPD Wing at Primus Hospital on June 2

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Amid the rapidly growing healthcare needs and increasing demand for modern medical facilities in the national capital, especially in South Delhi, residents are set to receive a major new healthcare facility. In this regard, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu will inaugurate the state-of-the-art new Outpatient Department (OPD) Wing at Primus Super Speciality Hospital on June 2, the release said.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for 10:30 AM, is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening Delhi's healthcare infrastructure. With the launch of the new facility, patients are expected to benefit from improved OPD services, reduced waiting time, easier access to specialist doctors, and advanced diagnostic facilities.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam: Gujarat Elderly Man Duped of INR 1.47 Crore Over 28 Days by Fraudsters Posing as CBI, ED and Police Officials.

With Delhi's continuously rising population and increasing pressure on healthcare services, the expansion of modern medical infrastructure has become a pressing necessity. Keeping this need in mind, the new OPD Wing has been developed to provide more organised, high-quality, and efficient healthcare services to residents of South Delhi and nearby areas.

Located in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, Primus Super Speciality Hospital is among the leading multi-speciality hospitals in the capital. The hospital offers advanced medical facilities in Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, Urology, Nephrology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Pediatrics, Physiotherapy, and Emergency Care.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Update: Instant PF Transfer via UPI Soon; 6 Reasons Your Provident Fund Gets Stuck.

According to the hospital management, the objective of the new OPD Wing is to provide citizens with world-class, patient-friendly, and timely healthcare services, enabling people in the capital to directly benefit from improved medical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, on May 29, LG Sandhu reviewed the relief operations and preventive measures being undertaken in view of the prevailing heat wave in the national capital.

Apart from other officers concerned with the matter, the Divisional Commissioner was present in the meeting, the press note said.

The LG was informed that the Revenue Department, GNCTD, had established several dedicated Cooling Zones across eight districts at various locations.

Mobile Heat Relief Units (MHRU) have been deployed since May 6, 2026, and these vehicles are actively moving around to provide relief and essential support to citizens in all 13 districts, officials told the LG. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)