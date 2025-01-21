New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi will administer the oath of office to Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The ceremony will take place at Raj Niwas, Civil Lines, Delhi, on Tuesday at 5:00 PM. The event will be attended by key government senior officials, several sitting judges, legal professionals and dignitaries.

Last week, the Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, notified the appointment of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Upadhyaya will succeed Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who is currently serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

On January 7, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, currently serving as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, to the Delhi High Court.

Notification issued in this regard stated that in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Upadhyaya completed his law graduation from Lucknow University in 1991 and was enrolled as an advocate on May 11, 1991. He practiced in civil and constitutional law at the Allahabad High Court. On November 21, 2011, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court and became a permanent judge on August 6, 2013. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on July 29, 2023. (ANI)

