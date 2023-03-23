New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday transferred 19 IPS and DANIPS officers in the national capital, an official order said.

Sindhu Pillai, a 2001 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as joint commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing, while 2010 batch IPS officer Rajender Singh Sagar has been made the DCP of the First Battalion, the order stated.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Launch New Non-profit Initiative SeVVA to Help People in Need.

Additional DCP northwest Apoorva Gupta, a 2013 batch IPS officer, has become the DCP of Railways. Sachin Sharma, a 2014 batch IPS officer, who was additional DCP east district is now additional DCP central district, while his batchmate Shashank Jaiswal is the new additional DCP east district, it stated.

Similalry, 2014 batch IPS officer Surendra Choudhary, the current additional DCP of the southeast, will take the charge of additional DCP Dwarka, the order said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Timetable For Bhopal: Ramzan Fasting Schedule, Sehri and Iftar Timings for Each Roza.

Sandhya Swami, a 2016 batch IPS officer, has been promoted to additional DCP of the northeast district from additional DCP 2. Harsh Indora, an officer of the same batch, has become additional DCP southeast. Earlier, Indora was additional DCP 2 Shahdara district, it said.

The order further stated that Rajneesh Garg, a 2009 batch DANIPS officer and currently serving as additional DCP Rohini, has been appointed as DCP licensing. Pankaj Kumar, a 2009 batch DANIPS officer, who is additional DCP 2 New Delhi district has been appointed as additional DCP Rohini district.

Subodh Kumar Goswami, a 2010 batch DANIPS officer, will take charge as additional DCP 2 northeast and Uma Shankar has become the new deputy director of the Delhi Police Academy, the order stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)