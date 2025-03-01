New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena inaugurated the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Flower Festival 2025 at Central Park in Connaught Place on Saturday.

During the inauguration, the LG highlighted the diversity of flowers planted and displayed at the festival. He also shared his vision of transforming Delhi into a "city of flowers."

"NDMC has started a very beautiful flower show, which was inaugurated today, different types of flowers have been planted and displayed here... I had said that it is my dream to make Delhi a city of flowers, and now, after the change of government, everything is going very well... we will definitely fulfil this dream ..." Saxena said while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, on February 27, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta condemned the disruption of the LG's address, calling it a "gross violation" of the assembly's decorum.

This incident led to the suspension of 12 AAP MLAs, including Opposition Leader Atishi, for disrupting the LG's speech with slogans and protests.

"Disrupting LG's address is a gross violation. It is a violation of the decorum of the assembly... It is a normal procedure because if a member is expelled from the House, they will have to leave the Assembly premises. When his expulsion is over, they will be able to participate in all the proceedings...," said the Delhi Assembly Speaker.

The controversy began when AAP MLAs alleged that portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were removed from the Chief Minister's office. However, the BJP countered this claim by releasing an image showing the portraits were still present, just relocated to a side wall.

The suspension of several opposition MLAs from the Assembly has drawn criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has accused the ruling BJP of attempting to silence dissent. (ANI)

