New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): At least 10 people were trapped in a lift in a restaurant-cum-bar in Delhi's Karol Bagh area when it collapsed on Monday.

According to officials, information about the incident was received early Monday at 6:30 a.m. stating that ten people had been trapped in a lift after it collapsed at a restaurant bar in the Old Rajendra Place area of Karol Bagh.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani’s Daughter Kesineni Swetha Announces Resignation From TDP.

Shortly after, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) along with three fire tenders rushed to the site.

After a three-hour-long operation, the fire service officials rescued all ten people by cutting the roof of the lift.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Dips Into 'Severe Category' at Several Monitoring Stations in National Capital.

As per officials, none of the people trapped were injured or harmed.

The reason for the lift collapse is yet to be ascertained.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)