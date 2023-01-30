Delhi might experience more rainfall on Monday. (Photo/ Twitter: IndiaMetSky Weather)

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The national capital is likely to experience a few light to moderate spells of rainfall in the next 12 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday.

The approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi will likely trigger light to moderate spells of rainfall over the city, the weather office said.

According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly, according to the Met agency.

"Western Disturbance's long active tail is full of thunderstorms. Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long thunderstorms. Moisture is hitting the mountain tops of Aravali and it's instantly lifted up. Chain expands from South Rajasthan-Delhi," Tweeted IndiaMetSky Weather.

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD predicted that Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas will face light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on the intervening night of January 29 and January 30.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain would occur in most places of the national capital, the Met said.

Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi area of Delhi will experience light rainfall, the Met agency added in its earlier forecast.

In the NCR region, light to moderate rainfall was forecast Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, and Manesar.

Haryana's Bhiwani, Uttar Pradesh's Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, and Gulaoti were also said to experience light showers, said the Met office earlier on Sunday.

Haryana's Jind, Gohana, Hansi, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Narnaul; Uttar Pradesh's Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, and Pilani and Jhunjhunu of Rajasthan were to experience rainfall late Sunday night, the weather office had said. (ANI)

