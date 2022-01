New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Overnight rain in the national capital led the minimum temperature on Sunday to settle at 13.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department said the city received 8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as recorded at 8.30 am while the relative humidity was 100 per cent.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Fraudsters Dupe Hyderabad Woman of Rs 8 Lakh by Promising Job in Private Airline; Eight Arrested.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain while the maximum temperature is likely hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in 22 years, yielding the city's best air quality in over two months even as the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal.

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2022 Greetings: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Greets Indian Diaspora on NRI Day.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, at 9:05 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index was 75 ''satisfactory'' while AQI in nearby Noida was recorded at 62, Greater Noida 47, Ghaziabad 56, Faridabad 58 and Gurugram 77.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor, 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)