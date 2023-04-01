New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Marking a sudden hike in number of positive cases national capital logged 416 new Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the highest in over seven months, stated a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Saturday.

The positivity rate also jumped to 14.37 per cent.

With the fresh infections, the active cases in the city stand at 1216.

Further, according to the bulletin, as many as 2, 895 swab samples were tested over the last 24 hours, of which 416 tested positive for Covid-19.

The release further informed that a total of 4,07,92,660 Covid tests have been conducted so far.

It stated further that a total of 144 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,82,567.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital is fully prepared to handle the spread of coronavirus and added that wearing face masks has not been made mandatory as yet.

Kejriwal said after chairing a meeting of senior officials to review the Covid-19 preparations in the city.

Addressing media here, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and is prepared to face any eventuality. He noted that Delhi has seen an increase in Covid -19 cases in the last 15 days but there is no need to worry now.

Kejriwal said that 42 cases of Covid-19 were found on March 15 that went up to 295 cases on March 30. There are 932 active cases in the national capital, he said.

"We tried to understand the sudden jumps in the daily covid cases. There is a total of 932 active cases till now, and a total of 2363 Covid tests were conducted on March 30," the Delhi chief minister said.

"There is no need to worry right now but we are taking the necessary steps on time. Till now three deaths have been confirmed, two deaths on Wednesday and one death before that," the CM said adding that these deaths could probably be due to comorbidities and COVID-19 incidentals.

Kejriwal's meeting came against the backdrop of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city over the past two weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi recorded 300 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, marking a sharp uptick in infections over the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department on Wednesday, the capital also registered two deaths from Covid over the last 24 hours.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the national capital recorded 214 new Covid infections. The total number of active cases was recorded at 671 while the positivity rate jumped to 11.88 per cent.

According to the bulletin issued by the Health department on Tuesday, 81 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the city, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,81,866.

India's active caseload currently stands at 11,903 with a rate of 0.03 per cent per day and with a recovery rate currently standing at 98.78 per cent. (ANI)

