New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhi on Monday logged 463 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, highest in over a month, according to city health department data.

This is the third consecutive day the positivity rate has remained above 5 per cent in the city.

On June 20, 10.1 per cent of the total samples tested had turned out Covid positive. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,48,955 and the death toll to 26,303, the latest bulletin stated.

The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,548 down from 2,696 the previous day. As many as 1,939 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin showed.

The fresh cases were detected out of 5,657 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day.

On Sunday, Delhi logged 729 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.57 per cent and two fatalities.

On Saturday, Delhi saw 738 cases and one death due to the disease. The positivity stood at 5.04 per cent.

On Friday, it recorded 712 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.47 per cent and one death.

On Thursday, the city logged 649 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.06 per cent and one death.

Of the 9,461 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 161 were occupied on Monday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.

There are 179 containment zones in the city at present, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

