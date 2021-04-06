New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): As many as 5,100 new Covid-19 cases and 17 related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital, as per the latest figures released by the health department of Delhi on Tuesday. This was the highest single-day spike of coronavirus infections in the national capital this year.

The city's positivity rate stands at 4.93 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent. Total samples tested were 1,03,453 in the last 24 hours. There are 17,332 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 6,85,062 and a total of 11,113 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.

As many 6,56,617 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far with 2,340 recoveries recorded in the last 24-hours.

Over one lakh COVID-19 tests, including around 70,000 RT-PCR, were conducted in the last 24 hours in the city.

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am. The order will be imposed with immediate effect till April 30.

"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

Commuters, who fall in the essential category, will be allowed to travel in Delhi Metro during the night curfew.

"All metro users are requested who not fall in the essential category may complete the journey and reach their destination by 10 pm as you are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in the night in metro as per govt order till April 30," DMRC tweeted. (ANI)

