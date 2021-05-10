New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): A lookout notice has been issued against businessman Navneet Kalra, an accused in the alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators in the national capital, Delhi Police sources informed on Monday.

On May 7, the police busted oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market.

The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra, who is allegedly on run, while the manager and three staffers has been arrested so far, the police said.

"With the further seizure of 105 oxygen concentrators from two upscale restaurants in Khan Market namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall, a total of 524 oxygen concentrators were seized from blackmarketers. Owner Navneet Kalra, who also owns Dayal Opticals, is on run. The manager and three staffers were arrested. Further raids on," Delhi Police had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has arrested Gourav Khanna (47), a resident of Orchid Appartments, Sector 54, Gurugram on Friday night in connection with the case. Khanna is the CEO of Matrix Cellular Services Ltd which is one of the companies involved in importing the equipment.

Earlier on May 5, Police had seized 419 oxygen concentrators from a restaurant and a farmhouse in south Delhi.

"419 oxygen concentrators seized by the team of PS Lodhi Colony from the restaurant and bar Nege Ju and south Delhi farmhouse in a raid against black-marketing and hoarding. Four persons are arrested. The accused have been criminally profiteering by selling at 3.5 times rates to needy people," said the police. (ANI)

