India News | Delhi: Malviya Nagar Fire Rescue Op Ends; AAP's Atishi Blames BJP for Deteriorated Fire Safety

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The rescue operation mounted after a fire broke out in a restuarant in Malviya Nagar has ended and the fire has been completely extinguished according to Delhi Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder Singh. 21 people were killed in the fire.

Confirming the conclusion of the emergency response, DO Ravinder Singh said, "The rescue operation has been successfully completed. The fire has been completely extinguished. The casualties have been transported to the hospital."

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According to officials, at least 21 people were killed and more than 40 rescued after a massive fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar around 8:48 am.

Expressing deep grief and raising sharp political questions over the tragic incident, Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition Atishi took to social media to demand accountability from the government.

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In a post on X, Atishi wrote:" The news of 20 lives lost in the fire in Malviya Nagar is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God that the departed souls find peace and the injured recover swiftly. My condolences are with all those families who have lost their loved ones. But the question is, who will take responsibility for the repeated fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people? Under the BJP government, why has the fire safety system deteriorated to such a deplorable state?"

https://x.com/atishiaap/status/2062090483690836391?s=48

"After every tragedy, there are only statements, but accountability is nowhere to be seen. This negligence at the cost of people's lives is no longer acceptable," she added.

Amid the chaos, desperate relatives are searching for their loved ones and struggling to get any clear information from officials about those who are still missing.

Speaking to reporters, the victim's family member said, "I have a daughter, Tarini Agarwal, who is 42 years old and has two daughters named Angel, who is 20 years old, and her younger daughter, who is 17 years old. We do not know where they are. All three are missing... I also got a call from the police... Hospital administration is not telling us anything..."

Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep grief over the tragic fire accident. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, he prayed that they find the strength and courage to overcome this irreparable loss.

YS Jagan also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident and appreciated the rescue personnel involved in relief operations. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and noted that reports of foreign nationals being among the victims made the tragedy even more distressing. He expressed solidarity with all the affected families during this difficult time.

Demanding swift administrative accountability, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to review Delhi's safety systems and fix the continuous fire incidents in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Shukla said, "Fires are occurring continuously in Delhi. In my opinion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta should conduct a review, streamline the Fire Brigade, and investigate why so many fires are breaking out and why people are losing their lives..."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said, "Local police staff immediately reached the spot and commenced rescue, evacuation, and relief operations. The fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of 8 fire tenders."

He confirmed, "More than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals... It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead."

"Rescue and search operations are still underway, and all concerned agencies remain deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected," Mittal added.

Eyewitnesses described chaos as people jumped from upper floors to escape the flames, while rescue teams struggled to control the blaze.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire, with officials examining possible lapses in safety norms and permissions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)