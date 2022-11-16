Gurugram, Nov 16 (PTI) A Delhi resident was booked under several charges for allegedly forging a recommendation letter bearing the name and letterhead of a Union cabinet minister to get a job in a construction company, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Hemant, was booked on Tuesday at DLF phase 1 Police Station on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Manoj Kumar Singh, an authorised representative for Emaar India Limited, Hemant, a resident of Mayur Vihar-3, had applied with the company for the post of Assistant Manager Security and Fire Department, and an interview was scheduled on November 1.

“During the interview, Hemant handed over certain documents and during the verification of the documents it came to our knowledge of the complainant that one of the documents provided was forged,” Singh said in his complaint.

“The document which has been forged by Hemant is purportedly a letter dated 25.10.2022 issued on the letterhead of the Minister for Petroleum, Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India and also bears the signature of the Minister,” he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Hemant under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using forged documents) of IPC.

“As per the complaint FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO, DLF phase-1 Police Station.

