New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): A married man, who allegedly deceived a woman to marry him, was arrested for sexual assault and impersonating as a Hindu in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar.

According to the Delhi Police, the man was identified as Irshad Ali Khan who posed as Gudduu Chaudhary and befriended the victim after they came in touch in 2011.

The victim approached Jyoti Nagar police station on September 7 and filed a complaint about the harassment she was subjected to.

The police said that the man who is also an advocate by profession, while attempting to befriend the victim 11 years ago, presented himself as a Hindu by making a tattoo of "Maa Sherawali" on his arm.

"Later in the year 2015, Irshad Ali Khan @ Guddu Chaudhary Delhi, an advocate by profession, married her, impersonating himself as a Hindu," the police said.

However, after the marriage, the victim discovered the real identity of the accused who was already married and had two children.

"When she resisted the fact and tried to get out from his home and marriage, she was subjected to severe harassment, beating and torturing through other means. Also, she was held kept captive within the four walls of the house and rarely allowed to go and that too under close watch. She was also sexually assaulted (unnatural sex) on many occasions without her consent," said the police.

Later, multiple injuries were found on her body after she was examined medically. She was also counselled by a professional counsellor.

The police registered a case under sections 323/341/342/354D/376/377/493/495/506 IPC on September 8 after the victim complained.

DCP Northeast Sanjay Sain said, "The accused had kept the victim in strict surveillance in Bhopal. We did not get cooperation in the inquiry. When the victim complained at the police station day before yesterday, a case of rape and other crimes were registered. The accused tried to take advantage of his being an advocate by resorting to pressure tactics. We took the bar association on confidence. Facts were told to them."

According to the official, many more criminal cases were found against the accused.

The victim told the police that she was threatened with death whenever she tried to complain about the harassment to police.

"Irshad used to threaten her every time that he was an advocate by profession and knew how to take advantage of the law and no one could take action against him," said the police.

"In the year, 2021, on her strong resistance, Irshad shifted her to Bhopal to one of his relatives. She was kept in a house located in a densely Muslim populated area deliberately so that she could not get rid of his captivity," said the police.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said that the accused had maligned her name everywhere to prevent her from receiving any support including from her family.

She also said that he has threatened to kill her if he is granted bail.

"He forced me into the sexual activity multiple times. He told me to offer namaz. I have multiple injuries on my body. He has been doing it for many years now. Nobody came for my support. He maligned my name everywhere including in my family and society so that nobody could come forward in my support. He has been arrested. But he is threatening me that he will be released in three days. I believe he will kill me. Please ensure my safety. Please do not grant him bail," she said. (ANI)

