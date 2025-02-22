New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari court has awarded a ten-year jail sentence to a man for abducting and rapping one and six-month-old girl in 2019.

Special judge (POCSO) Manoj Jain (II) awarded an imprisonment of 10 years under section 6 of POCSO for rapping the minor and also imposed a fine of Rs 1000.

Also Read | BBMP Elections 2025: 'Like It or Not, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Polls Should Be Held in May', Says Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Additionally, he has also been sentenced to a term of three years under section 363 of IPC for the offence of kidnapping the minor. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1000.

The prosecution had prayed for the maximum prescribed sentence for the convict, submitting that the convict had committed a heinous offence against a minor victim, a girl aged about one and a half years.

Also Read | USAID India Controversy: 'Information From US Concerning, Government Looking Into It', Says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

It was further argued that the accused does not deserve any leniency from the Court and should be punished severely to send a strong message to society.

The court also granted the victim Rs. 13.50 lakh in compensation. While deciding the amount of compensation, the court considered the Victim impact assessment report filed by the Secretary, DLSA.

"Perusal of the same shows that the victim is now 6 years old. She suffered from internal injury due to the incident. It is further stated that the victim was admitted to LNJP hospital for around one month due to the incident," the court noted.

The father of the victim further stated that he incurred Rs 25,000 on the treatment of her daughter due to this incident.

The court said that the victim suffered pain, disappointment, and mental stress. The court said that to give effect to the Restorative and Compensatory Justice, considering the entire facts and circumstances of the present case, including the age of the minor victim, for compensating the minor victim for the wrong committed upon her person and for her rehabilitation and relief, this Court is of the considered opinion that the victim should be awarded Rupees Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand Only.

The convicted had also filed an affidavit of assets stating that he was unmarried and about 31 years old. The convict was a painter earning around Rs 8,000 per month, and no one was there to look after his elderly mother.

Counsel for the convict argued that considering his age, socio-economic background, and the facts and circumstances of the present case, a lenient view may be taken against him, and he may be released on probation.

The court had convicted him for the offences punishable under Section 363/376AB IPC and Section 5(m), which is punishable under Section 6 of the POCSO Act on 04.12.2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)