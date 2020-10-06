New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly duping a private bank to the tune of Rs 97 lakh by obtaining multiple loans using fake documents, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Sharma, used fake IDs to obtain multiple loans from the bank, they said.

Based on a complaint received from the bank last month, a case was registered against Sharma under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code at Paharganj police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

During investigation, it was found that the accused had set up two companies -- UAI Services and Mindtree -- to procure loans. UAI Services was created in the name of Pradeep Sharma, he said.

The employees of both companies obtained multiple loans from the bank. But all the loans availed by them were transferred to the bank accounts of the two companies, the DCP said.

The matter came to light when the bank re-checked the documents of the two companies.

Police traced the hideout of the suspect and arrested him from GB Nagar, Noida Extension, he said.

Three vehicles were seized from his possession, police said, adding that efforts were underway to trace his accomplices.

