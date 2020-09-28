New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): A person has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of giving her job at Abul Fazal Enclave in Shaheen Bagh here, police said.

In a press statement, Delhi Police said: "On 25.09.2020 one lady complainant reported at PS Shaheen Bagh that she is residing in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and originally belongs to Bhagalpur, Bihar. Presently, she works in a factory at the Gandhi Nagar area and in search of getting a new job she had joined a Whatsapp group named as 'job for all'."

During chatting in the group, one Salat Sadique Sabri called her on his mobile number and told that he is a member of this WhatsApp group and he wants to help her in getting a new job. After that, they started chatting with each other.

On September 23, Sabri told her that he arranged a job for her and she has to come in Abul Fazal Enclave Shaheen Bagh Delhi, police said, adding that Sabri abused the victim on the assurance that he will provide her a good job very soon.

A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the man at Shaheen Bagh Police Station in Delhi. (ANI)

