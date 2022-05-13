New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested from west Delhi for allegedly stalking a woman on social media, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Surpreet Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar here, they said.

The woman lodged a complaint alleging that sinc e February 14, she was being stalked on social media by an unidentified man, according to the police.

The woman alleged that she was also receiving messages from unknown mobile numbers and various social media accounts, police said.

The police conducted a technical analysis and found that the stalker was using different fake IDs to conceal his identity, a senior police officer said.

The police tracked and nabbed Singh based on his live location analysis from west Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused saw the victim somewhere and was attracted to her. He started stalking her on social media. The victim never responded to the advances of the stalker, police said.

Singh runs a business of auto parts at Kashmere Gate here, police added.

