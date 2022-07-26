New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A 30-year-old man had his throat slit with a kite string and died in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened Monday, when Sumit Ranga, a resident of Rohini Sector-3, Avantika, drove his bike into a kite string on Haiderpur Flyover which sliced his throat, they said.

Also Read | Rupee Settles Flat at 79.78 Against Dollar Ahead of Fed Decision on Interest Rate.

Ranga, a hardware shop owner, was rushed to local Saroj Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

During enquiry, the father of the deceased said his son was coming home from Burari on his motorcycle and when he reached the Haiderpur Flyover, a sharp string slit his throat, the officer said.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi Leaves ED Office After Around 6 Hours of Questioning, Called Again Tomorrow.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Maurya Enclave Police Station and an investigation is on, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)