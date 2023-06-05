New Delhi (Bihar) [India], June 5 (ANI): A man was arrested on Sunday for killing his own bother after an altercation broke out between them over some minor issue, said police. The incident happened in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.

Police had received information at around 2:30 am on Monday that a man has been stabbed to death by his own brother. Following the information, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Also Read | Karnataka Budget to Be Presented on July 7, Says CM Siddaramaiah.

According to the police, both the accused and victims are brothers named Ajay and Amarjeet and use to work as a street vendor. On Sunday Ajay got into an altercation with a customer while selling goods. Amarjeet intervened and pacified the duo but even after the customer left, Ajay's anger did not subside.

Later, in the night both Ajay and Amarjeet started having an argument over the morning incident. Soon the argument turned into a scuffle. Meanwhile, Amarjeet hit Ajay with a stick and in retaliation, Ajay stabbed Amarjeet making him severely Injured, said the police.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Angered Over Daughter’s Eloping, Parents Declare Her Dead, Distribute Invitation Card For Condolence Prayer Meeting of 18-Year-Old Girl in Ratanpura Village.

He was taken to hospital but died by the time he reached the hospital. Following the incident, police arrested Ajay and investigating the incident further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)