India News | Delhi: Man Kills Nephew over Joint Property Dispute in JJ Colony, Police File FIR

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): A 53-year-old man lost his life while his nephew was injured in a violent family clash over a joint property dispute in the JJ Colony area of Shakurpur on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Police, a man named Rajesh allegedly stabbed his 34-year-old nephew, Deepak, in the stomach during an argument. In the ensuing scuffle, Rajesh fell from the stairs and suffered fatal injuries.

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The police further stated that he was found unconscious at the spot and died at the Bhagwan Mahabir Hospital, while Deepak is currently undergoing treatment at the same medical facility.

The incident was reported from the jurisdiction of the Subhash Place police station. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

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Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested the main shooter, Gaurav alias Love Sharma alias Sandeep alias Masalewala, who had been absconding in an attempt to murder case in the Najafgarh area.

The accused was a history-sheeter of the Najafgarh police station and was involved in 11 criminal cases, which included murder, robbery, and snatching.

According to the police, on the night of April 23, a quarrel broke out between two groups in the Roshan Garden area. During the incident, when a youth intervened to stop the fight, Gaurav allegedly opened fire with a pistol, injuring the victim in the leg. After the incident, the accused fled the spot on a motorcycle along with his associate.

A case under attempt to murder and Arms Act sections was registered at the Police Station, Najafgarh. Since the incident, the accused had been continuously trying to evade arrest.

The AGS team of the Crime Branch received information that the accused would be visiting Deen Dayal Hospital. Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap near the hospital and successfully apprehended the accused after a brief chase.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had studied only up to Class 8 and had fallen into bad company at a young age. Due to financial difficulties, he entered the world of crime and later started extorting money from local operators.

Delhi Police stated that the arrest of the accused would have a significant impact on curbing crime in the Najafgarh area and would help strengthen law and order. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)