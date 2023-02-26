New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A man allegedly killed his wife and two children due to financial issues on Sunday in Delhi's Vipin Garden area, the police said on Sunday.

Officials said that the 38-year-old man identified as Rajesh, allegedly killed his wife (aged 35 years) and two sons (aged 5 years and 4 months) due to the family's financial crisis.

The accused inflicted a serious injury on his wrist and tried to kill himself. Rajesh is a resident of Delhi's Vipin Garden, the police said.

He had sent a message to his friends in the early morning detailing his severe financial woes. His friends alerted his brother, who alerted the police around 6 AM.

According to Delhi Police, a case of murder has been registered at PS Mohan Garden against the accused person and further investigation is underway.

"When we reached the spot, Rajesh (accused) along with three bodies were found in a room. Rajesh is under treatment. He had informed his friends about a huge financial loss," said M Harsha Vardhan, DCP Dwarka.

"We've registered a murder case at PS Mohan Garden. Further investigation underway," he added. (ANI)

