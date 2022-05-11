Noida, May 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old Delhi-based man was hospitalized after two unidentified assailants shot at him in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday afternoon, police officials said.

The incident comes close on the heels of a an incident in five unidentified assailants robbed nearly Rs 7 lakh from a collection agent on a Noida road on Monday afternoon.

Rishipal Sharma, who works for a private company in Noida, was returning home in Badarpur area of Delhi when he was attacked on a service road near the Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station, officials said.

"Sharma, who was on a scooty, was attacked by the motorcycle-borne duo who had come from behind and had an altercation with him before one of them opened the fire, after which they fled. Sharma suffered a bullet injury on his shoulder and has been hospitalised," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S said.

DCP Rajesh said Sharma was first taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, adding that local police team had rushed to the spot after the incident and an investigation has been launched in the case.

Police officials also suggested that on the basis of primary probe, it appears that the attack was not a robbery attempt but made out of personal enmity but it can only be confirmed after due investigation in the case.

