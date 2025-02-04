New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A minor was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a vagabond in Trilokpuri's 10 Block, near Khatta in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, they received information about the incident at approximately 12:45 AM and promptly apprehended the minor.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be established, was found lying in a pool of blood. The police summoned the crime team and began investigating the incident.

After a night-long search operation, the minor was identified through a series of CCTV footage and local intelligence and the investigative team apprehended him, said the police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind the murder was a sudden provocation that led to a quarrel, followed by the stabbing. A knife, believed to be the weapon of offence, was recovered from the minor. The police said they are continuing their investigation into the matter. (ANI)

