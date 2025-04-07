New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI) : In a shocking incident, a man, along with two associates, attempted to rob a senior citizen at gunpoint in Delhi's Pitampura area with the intention of arranging money to pay alimony to his wife following their divorce. All three accused have been arrested, and weapons and items used in the crime have been recovered, Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to the police, on March 31, a PCR call was received at Police Station Maurya Enclave regarding a firearm being brandished at a senior citizen. Acting promptly, police staff reached the scene where the complainant, Kamlesh Arora, wife of Hemant Kumar and a resident of Pitampura, aged 72 years, narrated the incident.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Sacked Teachers After SC Verdict, Assures Full Support to Eligible Candidates, Says 'Will Do Everything To Restore Your Dignity' (Watch Video).

She told the police, "While I was at home at around 03:30 PM, an unknown man rang the bell claiming I had a courier and entered the house. He tried to choke me. Soon, another man armed with a weapon entered. My daughter, upon seeing the situation, rushed out and quickly locked the wooden door, after which the attackers fled on a motorcycle driven by their third associate."

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Police Station Maurya Enclave under Sections 309(5)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act. Police launched an investigation and began analysing CCTV footage from cameras installed around the scene. Intelligence was gathered from local sources, and several raids were conducted at suspected hideouts.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Pregnant Woman Severely Injured After Husband Attacks Her Repeatedly With Stone, Disturbing Incident Caught on Camera.

After focused efforts, the police team apprehended two suspects: Pankaj, 25, a resident of Budh Vihar Phase-I, and Rama Swami, 28, a resident of Mangolpuri. During interrogation, Pankaj confessed that he committed the crime to gather funds to pay alimony after his divorce. He admitted that a few days before the incident, he and his associate Harsh had observed the elderly couple outside their home and assumed only they lived there.

Based on this information, the co-accused Abhishek alias Harsh, 26, a resident of Budh Vihar Phase-I, was also arrested. At their instance, police recovered one motorcycle, a desi katta (country-made pistol), a bag, and the clothes worn by the accused during the crime.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)