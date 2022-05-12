New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Delhi Police, on May 2 had registered a case of forgery against one person accused of allegedly using the letterhead of the President of India for advertising a university's inaugural in Delhi.

According to the First Information Report, a case of forgery was registered under the sections 465 (Punishment for forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"During the social media monitoring, it was found that a person namely Amardeep Singh has used the letterhead of the President of India under his own signatures to inform people that Vikramshilla University is going to be inaugurated shortly," submitted the FIR.

"There were two mobile numbers and a website- www.vikramshilauniversity.com and an address of Nehru Place, New Delhi," it stated further.

As per the police, during the inquiry conducted on the basis of the complaint filed on April 24, the contact details were obtained, and a notice was sent to the registrants of the website.

"From the contents of complaint and inquiry conducted so far, offense U/S 465/468/471 IPC has been made out," the FIR stated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

