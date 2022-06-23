New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The 28-year-old man, who stabbed stabbed five policemen and a home guard a day before, was on Thursday sent to judicial custody after mental health check up, officials said on Thursday.

The family of Bharat Bhati, who was arrested after the incident, has claimed that he is mentally unstable.

The police, however, asserted that he had been talking "normally" and the family has failed to produce any medical record to substantiate their claim.

A medical examination has also been conducted and depending on the results, the state of his mental condition would be known, police said.

Five policemen and a home guard were stabbed by Bhati inside a police station in east Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place on the third floor of Cyber Police Station, Shahdara, they said.

Bhati claimed that he had some bad experiences with the police, lawyers and his neighbours earlier, police sources said.

He told the police that around one-and-a-half years ago, he was questioned by the police when he was found outside his home at 1.30 am.

Bhati said he was stopped by the police while riding a bike without helmet and also had bad experiences with lawyers and arguments with his neighbours, sources said.

The accused claimed that he came to police station on Wednesday to lodge a complaint about a fraud which took place with him after he shared one time password (OTP) with someone, sources said.

However, the police personnel were busy with other complainants and when they asked him to wait, he started making a video, following which the incident took place on the third floor of Cyber Police Station, Shahdara, sources said.

His interrogation revealed that this was the first time ever that he visited a police station. He claimed he had come to file a complaint but did not have any document as such with him nor did he share any grievance with the police, they said.

"He claimed that he visited the police station to file a complaint but officials were attending another complainant. In the meantime, Bhati started making a video of the interaction between the complainant and the police staff," a senior police officer said.

When police surrounded him, he took out the knife and tried to harm himself. He also banged his wall against the wall and sustained minor injuries. As Bhati tried to harm himself, a section of attempt to suicide has also been added to the FIR," he added.

Police said "During interrogation, Bhati regretted his act and said 'Galti se ho gaya, main kya karta? Mujhe sab gher rahe they, toh maine bhi chaku chala diya- (It happened by mistake. Everyone was surrounding me so I stabbed)."

"The knife used in commission of crime was later recovered from the pocket of his pant," the police official said.

An FIR has been registered against Bhati under section 307 (attempt to murder), 183 (Resistance to the taking of property by the lawful authority of a public servant), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Bhati's family in Shahdara's Balbir Nagar claimed he has been "depressed" and was “unstable" since his father's death last month.

The police, however, said the accused was "normal" and his family has not produced any document about his mental health.

The police on Thursday morning sent Bhati for a medical test before producing him before a magistrate.

"The man worked in firms, even ran a small online business but has been unemployed for some time and lives with his grandparents," said the officer.

Bhati's family members said he never indulged in any kind of fights.

Bhati's cousin, Daksh (18) said the accused's mother has passed away 10 years ago due to cancer and last month he also lost his father in a train accident. Since then he has been depressed and usually stayed in his room, he said.

His family members said Bhati has been a quiet person and did not even know why he went to the police station on Wednesday.

"We tried to take him to a doctor to seek help. He would not eat regularly and would not talk to anyone. He would confine himself in his room. He was depressed since his father's death. We wanted to take him to a doctor but he always refused," the family member said.

The family lives in a three-storey house which is owned by Bhati's grandparents. Bhati has a younger brother and a sister.

All the injured policeman are stable now. Constable Sunil who was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre was operated and now his condition is stable, police said.

