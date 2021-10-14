New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday arrived at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi to meet former Prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS, yesterday, for evaluation of fever.

Also Read | India Records 18,987 New COVID-19 Cases, 246 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 98.07%.

After few hours of his admission, Singh was reported to be stable. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)