New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the victims of the Alipur market fire.

He also assured action against the factory owner for running the factory in a residential area. The Chief Minister also pledged to provide compensation to the nearby shops that caught fire after assessing the loss.

At least 11 people died and four persons were injured after a fire broke out in a paint factory in Dayal Market in Delhi's Alipur on Thursday.

"It is a very sad incident. The fire broke out in a paint factory. 11 people have lost their lives and 4 others are injured. We will provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to the people with major injuries and Rs 20,000 each to the people with minor injuries. The nearby shops and houses that got burnt in the fire will also be compensated after assessing the loss," Kejriwal said.

"It is being informed that the fire tenders were late, I will order an inquiry for the same. Actions will be taken against the factory owner for running the factory in a residential area," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal took stock at the spot in Alipur earlier in the day where he met the residents in the area and assured immediate relief.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva also visited Alipur.

Sachdeva announced that the party will provide immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 to the family of the deceased.

"BJP will provide assistance to the injured people and will provide immediate assistance of Rs. 50,000 to the family members of the deceased. Delhi Government and CM Arvind Kejriwal should take full responsibility for this incident. They are only doing corruption when it comes to ground reality," he said while speaking to ANI after visiting the incident spot.

Delhi police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the owner of the paint factory following the incident. According to police, the fire incident at a paint factory in Dayal Market of Alipur area claimed the lives of 11 people and left four others injured.

The blaze originated in a paint factory operated by Akhil Jain, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, and a case under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) has been registered against him, a senior Delhi police official told ANI.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, they added. (ANI)

