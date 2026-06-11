India News | Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks out at a PG Accommodation in Subzi Mandi Area

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of a paying guest (PG) accommodation located in the Subzi Mandi area of North Delhi on Thursday.

The incident took place in a PG accommodation in the Kedar Building in the Subzi Mandi area.

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The fire tenders immediately rushed to the scene to douse the fire.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)