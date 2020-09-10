New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): As metro lines function for the fourth consecutive day post resumption of services on September 7, the total ridership of the metro lines was approximately 47,600 between 7 am to 11 am on Thursday, informed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The DMRC further said the overall passenger boardings on Wednesday were 103,412.

After a gap of more than five months, the DMRC had resumed its services in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in. (ANI)

