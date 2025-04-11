New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): With the intent to facilitate the spectators during the T-20 matches of Indian Premier Leage scheduled to be played on 13th, 16th, 27th and 29th April and 11th May 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made changes in its last train timings on all Lines (including Airport Express Line), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a press release.

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e.Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line).

In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing 76 extra train trips on match day by extending its last train timings by about 01-02 Hours on all Lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro.

Earlier on April 6, the DMRC launched a pod-style hotel named 'The Metrostay' within the New Delhi Metro Station. It offers commuters and travelers an affordable and convenient lodging option.

With prices starting at just Rs 400, the facility is designed to serve those in transit, especially passengers using the nearby Airport Express Line and New Delhi Railway Station.

The 'Metrostay' offers cozy bunk beds in a clean, well-lit dormitory-style rooms. Each guest is assigned a digital locker to store personal belongings securely. For professionals on the move, a dedicated co-working space is also available. The facility includes a games area with indoor recreational activities like carrom and a mini-theater where guests can enjoy movies and live screenings.

To ensure safety and comfort for all, especially female travelers, the Metrostay provides separate dormitories and washrooms for women.

Speaking about the facility, Altamash, the store manager of Metrostay, said, "This pod hotel started in January. There are around 150 dormitory beds available. People can register through both Goibibo and walk-in options. We have several facilities like a theatre, lounge area, and game zone. We also have separate dormitories and washroom facilities for females. We're currently working on private rooms as well, and those will be launched soon." (ANI)

