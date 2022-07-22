New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Yellow Line will be regulated in the initial few hours on July 24 due to a planned maintenance work on the segment, officials said on Friday.

The affected section will be between Green Park and Qutab Minar metro stations of the corridor.

Also Read | PTET Result 2022: Rajasthan PTET Results Declared At ptetraj2022.org; Here's How to Check.

To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work on the Yellow Line, train services on the morning of Sunday on this corridor will be briefly regulated, officials said.

Services during morning (from start of passenger service till 7 AM) from Green Park and Qutab Minar will be available with a headway (frequency) of 22 minutes and from Samaypur Badli to Green Park and Qutab Minar to Huda City Centre will be available according to the regular Sunday time table, the DMRC said in a statement.

Also Read | ‘Pindi Girl’ Is Home! Reena Verma, 90-Year Old Pune Woman Warmly Welcomed to Ancestral Home in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during the period, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)