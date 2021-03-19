New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations on the Blue Line section of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday due to track maintenance work.

"Trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations due to track maintenance activity in this section," tweeted DMRC.

Notably, the glitch is occurring at the peak hours of Friday evening.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

