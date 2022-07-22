New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Delhi Metro on Friday informed that train services between Green Park and Qutab Minar will be regulated briefly due to track maintenance work on Sunday.

According to the advisory by Delhi Metro, the maintenance work between the two stations will start on July 24.

Also Read | PTET Result 2022: Rajasthan PTET Results Declared At ptetraj2022.org; Here's How to Check.

"Services during morning (from start of passenger service till 07:00 AM) from Green Park and Qutab Minar will be available with a headway (frequency) of 22 minutes and from Samaypur Badli to Green Park and Qutab Minar to Huda City Centre will be available as per Sunday Time Table," stated the advisory.

Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during the period. (ANI)

Also Read | ‘Pindi Girl’ Is Home! Reena Verma, 90-Year Old Pune Woman Warmly Welcomed to Ancestral Home in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)