New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Delhi Metro will start its services little early on Sunday to facilitate the movement of candidates appearing for the UPSC preliminary examination, the DMRC said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Preliminary examination is slated to be held from 9.30 AM on Sunday.

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Badal Asks Rahul Gandhi Why He Played ‘Fixed Match’ on Farm Bills.

"To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

The metro services on Sundays generally begin at 8 AM.

Also Read | Odd-Even Scheme For Non-Essential Vehicles in Dimapur From October 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)