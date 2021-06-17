New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Metro is building first-of-its-kind halt platforms to provide connectivity between the Pink and Green lines at Punjabi Bagh West metro station.

Currently, the two lines cross each other but there is no halt facility, and “that's what will make this new project unique”, a senior official said on Thursday, adding, there were demands from people to provide an interchange provision at the intersection.

This will be the second interchange facility on the Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh). Inderlok station connects it to the Red Line.

"The Delhi Metro is constructing an additional interchange facility (halt platform) on the Green Line i.e. Line 5, which will provide interconnectivity between the Green and Pink Line i.e., Line-7 (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

To undertake its construction, the first and the last metro train services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) to Inderlok/Kirtinagar (Line 5) will be regulated from the intervening night of June 18-19 till September 30, officials said.

The announcements regarding regulated timings will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Green Line during this period, they said.

The DMRC said that this was "for the first time that such a special halt platform is being planned to connect two already operational metro corridors".

There will not be any ticketing facility on the interchange platforms.

A 230 metre-long foot-over bridge (FOB) will connect them with the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station on Pink Line, it said.

The platforms will be 155 metres long and will connect to the FOB with staircases and two extra large lifts (on each platform) with a capacity of 26 passengers each.

The total distance between the new platforms and the concourse of the Punjabi Bagh West station of Pink Line is going to be 16.75 metres, the statement said.

"Therefore, the passage has been planned at two levels. The passengers after coming down from the staircases or lifts from platform will again have to take stairs, two escalators or a through movement lift to finally reach the concourse area," it added.

This facility will be “of great benefit” to passengers travelling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh and other outer Delhi areas such as Mundka and Nangloi, the DMRC said.

